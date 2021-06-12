Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Sells C$70,991.58 in Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$70,991.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$683,293.96.

Michael Eric Prenzlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 1,200 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total transaction of C$17,550.72.

Shares of Chesswood Group stock opened at C$13.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a current ratio of 46.58 and a quick ratio of 44.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$212.81 million and a PE ratio of 13.50. Chesswood Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$3.60 and a 1-year high of C$13.89.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group Limited will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

