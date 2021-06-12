Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $178.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.