Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,380 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $98,181,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 792.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 715,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 678,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $88.64 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.