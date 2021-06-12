Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Sells $191,909.00 in Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,186.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CHMG stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $200.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

