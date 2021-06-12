ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.49 Million

Brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to post sales of $5.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $49.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $47.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 million to $88.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $80.65 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $145.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCXI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

ChemoCentryx stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,377,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,825. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $849.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

