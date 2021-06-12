Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

CEMI stock remained flat at $$3.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 364,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,996. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.59. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

