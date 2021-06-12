Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Bought by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 0.10% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,213,000 after buying an additional 259,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. 160,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.31. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

