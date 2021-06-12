Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,466,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,235. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $686.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $667.38. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $498.08 and a 52 week high of $712.41. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.24.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

