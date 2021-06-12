Charles M. Hazard, Jr. Sells 1,667 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.56, for a total value of $529,372.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,093 shares in the company, valued at $23,211,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $334.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.22. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 526.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 32,463 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in MongoDB by 121.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 8.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 700.0% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

