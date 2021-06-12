Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$12.15 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.15 and a 1 year high of C$12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.94.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,142.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.07.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

