CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CX shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 121,382.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 26,203,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after buying an additional 26,182,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361,759 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 350.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,563,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $24,584,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

