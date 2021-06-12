Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $50.64 million and $815,083.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00060827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.42 or 0.00798498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.65 or 0.08361178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00086814 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 50,671,937 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

