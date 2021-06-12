Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) Short Interest Update

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
MTGGY remained flat at $$6.48 during trading hours on Friday. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85.
About Ceconomy
