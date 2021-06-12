Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,006,000 after purchasing an additional 356,521 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

