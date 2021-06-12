Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Cuts Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC decreased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

NYSE HR opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.18.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.