CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 954,700 shares, a growth of 446.2% from the May 13th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,275,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDD opened at $0.01 on Friday. CBD of Denver has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
About CBD of Denver
Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.