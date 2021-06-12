CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) from a d rating to a c rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CBAT stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $426.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.34. CBAK Energy Technology has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $11.40.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 60.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter.
About CBAK Energy Technology
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
See Also: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.