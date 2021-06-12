CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) from a d rating to a c rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CBAT stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $426.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.34. CBAK Energy Technology has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 60.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 1,349.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

