CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Shares Down 46%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC)’s stock price was down 46% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 193,581 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,205% from the average daily volume of 14,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77.

About CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC)

CB Scientific, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

