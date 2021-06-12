Castle Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,097.34 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Castle has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $16,097.34 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.69 or 0.00451946 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003704 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016480 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.55 or 0.01159950 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,335,600 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.