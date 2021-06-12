Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives $83.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.89. The company had a trading volume of 163,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,437. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.72. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.25 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,677,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 13,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $802,473.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at $41,735,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,137 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,071. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after buying an additional 528,696 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after acquiring an additional 288,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,369,000 after acquiring an additional 222,089 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 77.2% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 461,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,575,000 after purchasing an additional 200,976 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

