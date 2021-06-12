Carolyn Carter Singh Sells 5,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carolyn Carter Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 743,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 191,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 212,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 81,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

