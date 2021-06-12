Carlos M. Garcia Sells 4,800 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,800 shares of Professional stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $88,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carlos M. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Professional stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00.

Shares of PFHD opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $246.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.07. Professional Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFHD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Professional from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Professional by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Professional by 50.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Professional during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Professional by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

