Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Commerzbank raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of CZMWY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $187.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 661. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.02. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.