CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $260,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $263,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $283,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $278,300.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CarGurus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,038,000 after buying an additional 261,517 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after buying an additional 215,994 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its position in CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

