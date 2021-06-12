CargoX Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. CargoX has a market cap of $56.83 million and approximately $379,793.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CargoX has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.00798359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.67 or 0.08342441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00086804 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,549,447 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

