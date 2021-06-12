Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Earns “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$230.00 price objective on the stock.

CJT has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cargojet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$245.77.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$177.25 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$142.95 and a 1 year high of C$250.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$178.33.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.8800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 449.53%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,125.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

