Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives $1.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

CSFFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSFFF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.43. 78,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,974. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.32.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

