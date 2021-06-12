Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.