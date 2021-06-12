Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.14. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 21,285 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$35.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00.

Candente Copper Company Profile (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Candente Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candente Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.