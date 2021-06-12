Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.78.

Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. 1,263,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

