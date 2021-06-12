Canaccord Genuity Lowers Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$53.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

DOL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.33.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama stock opened at C$55.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.80. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$44.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.53.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,746 shares in the company, valued at C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.