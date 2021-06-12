Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Camping World were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Camping World by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $19,627,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 958,288 shares of company stock valued at $43,400,558. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

