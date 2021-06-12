Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden Sells 50,616 Shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $135.26 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $135.64. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

