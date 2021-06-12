Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,062,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 94,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 81,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 114,246 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 476,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,783.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 334,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.60 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.