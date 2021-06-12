Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $588,000 Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 194.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in eXp World by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in eXp World by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair lowered shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,637,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $1,517,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,286 shares in the company, valued at $85,527,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 572,500 shares of company stock worth $22,461,550. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.30 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.47. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

