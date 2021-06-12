Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $550,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,567,000 after acquiring an additional 231,978 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,651,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPP opened at $53.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.57.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

