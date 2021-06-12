Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.99% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 18,512 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73.

