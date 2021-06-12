Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000.

Several research firms recently commented on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Paysafe stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

