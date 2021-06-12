Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Plans $1.00 None Dividend

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of Calloway’s Nursery stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. Calloway’s Nursery has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.
About Calloway’s Nursery
