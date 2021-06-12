Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Plans $1.00 None Dividend

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Calloway’s Nursery stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. Calloway’s Nursery has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 23 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston.

