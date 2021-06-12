Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of CPE opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.99. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $133,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

