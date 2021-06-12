Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.07 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.