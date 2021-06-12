Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825,292 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,853,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $135.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $97.15 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.29.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.