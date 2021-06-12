Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $707,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $2,324,148. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.07. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

