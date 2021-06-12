Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 424,742 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,068,000 after buying an additional 183,682 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,615,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $62.59 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

