Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director James J. Buquet III Sells 7,464 Shares of Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $485.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $24.95.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.27 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after buying an additional 111,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFST. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

