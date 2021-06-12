Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 98.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $313.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

