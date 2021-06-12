BTSE Trading Up 8% Over Last Week (BTSE)

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. BTSE has a total market capitalization of $17.99 million and $552,677.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTSE has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One BTSE coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.13 or 0.00011514 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00057992 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00161390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00195601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.01161707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,948.34 or 1.00168033 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002712 BTC.

About BTSE

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com . BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

