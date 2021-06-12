BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nomura began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

UBER stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

