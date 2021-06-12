BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

BRP Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 132,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.95. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,808,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 711,004 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BRP Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,624,000 after acquiring an additional 658,208 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 2,411.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 483,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

