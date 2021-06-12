BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.71.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.
BRP Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 132,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.95. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.53.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,808,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 711,004 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BRP Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,624,000 after acquiring an additional 658,208 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 2,411.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 483,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
