Brokers Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.85 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.84.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$4.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.19. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$3.61 and a 1 year high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,577.57.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

